Liberia: LISGIS Decries Delay Over New Census Date

Liberia Institute of Statistic and Geo-information Services (LISGIS) has decried delay on the part of the Legislature to set a new date for the conduct of census here.

At the climax of a one-day national stakeholders' engagement conference on 26 August 2022, LISGIS called on the Legislature to make a proclamation that determines the date for the conduct of the Census here.

LISGIS says the census is critical for planning, and development, urging the need for coordination and stakeholders' engagement.

"We call on the Liberian Legislature and strongly recommend that they do the proclamation ... The census is critical for planning, and development and we urge coordination and stakeholders' engagement," said LISGIS.

LISGIS through the Liberia National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) 2022 in collaboration with international partners over the weekend climaxed a one-day national stakeholders' engagement on the conduct of Liberia's first digital census.

The international partners included the World Bank, United Nations, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Irish Aid and the Embassy of Sweden.

During the national stakeholders' engagement conference held at the Monrovia City Hall, LISGIS reaffirmed its readiness and commitment to conduct the country's first-ever digital census.

The Government of Liberia is leading the Census 2022 through the Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services with technical support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

This year's National Population and Housing Census are being implemented under the theme "Be Counted." The conduct of the census is in accordance with the constitution which calls for the conduct of a census after every ten years.

The conference was graced by the President of the University of Liberia Dr. Julius S. Nelson, who spoke on behalf of the nation's highest institute of learning.

Population and housing census is used to determine the current demographic, social, economic and cultural characteristics of the population of the country.

It provides small area data, creating sustainability of data collection and analysis in the future through strengthened national capacity with the provision of a new master sample frame for future surveys, quality maps and geographic information system (GIS).

The census is also expected to facilitate the mobilization of real estate taxes. The 2022 census will infuse over US$15 million into the local economy through the procurement of goods and services.

Giving the welcome remark, the Acting Director General of LISGIS, Wilmot F. Smith said the institution is expected to conduct the census this 2022 with the consent and approval of the Legislature.

But he said the Legislature needs to set the census date, adding that LISGIS is hopeful that in the coming days the census date will be set so Liberia can experience its first digital census.

"LISGIS is prepared and ready to conduct the census because we are currently conducting the training of trainers' workshop at our office," he said.

Also speaking on behalf of development partners, USAID Liberia Democracy, Rights and Governance Office Director and UNFPA Liberia Project Director, Michael B. Weah expressed excitement and gratitude to form part of the training.

"We call on the Liberian Legislature and strongly recommend that they do the proclamation that determines the census date that will allow your valuable input as we conduct this census," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the University of Liberia, Dr. Julius S. Nelson thanked the team at LISGIS for being on their word, adding that it's good to know the exact population of the country.

He expressed gratitude to LISGIS and its partners, urging the Legislature to speed up the announcement of the new census data.