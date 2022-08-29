Liberia: WONGOSOL Launches Information Campaign

The Women Non-Governmental Organization Secretariat (WONGOSOL) in collaboration with the Carter Center has launched a campaign on Freedom of Information to advance women's rights to access information.

The campaign is also intended to identify and support new champions to increase women's access to information in Liberia.

It is also to encourage, support and protect women who wish to request information as well as increase recognition of the right of access to information as a fundamental human right, necessary for the exercise of other rights and services.

Speaking during the launch over the weekend at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Deputy Minister for Gender, Alice Johnson Howard, stressed that Liberian women should access vital information to transform their condition.

Minister Howard stated that Liberian women should listen to radio to be informed of things happening in the country and across their communities.

She noted that some women do not access information from radio but from sources that are not the relevant authorities.

She said government is willing to work along with civil society organizations to enhance access to information for the public, especially for women across Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Program Lead for the Rule of Law Program at the Carter Center, Mr. Saah N'Tow said since the passage of the Information Act in 2010, men have been accessing information and utilizing them more than their female counterparts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr.N'Tow stated that as a result of the lack of access to information for women, a study was conducted in three countries in West Africa.

He said that the Carter Center helped to roll out implementation of the Freedom of Information Law for Liberian Women to access information from relevant authorities to improve their understanding of issues confronting them and national issues confronting the nation at large.

He said the launch of the Campaign Flyer will encourage more Liberian women to access information.

Mr. N'Tow assured that the Carter Center will continue to support access to information programs through assistance of Irish Aid from the Government of Ireland.

The Board Chair of WONGOSOL, Madam Julia Duncan Cassell said urged Liberian women to take advantage of accessing information that could inform their decision-making process.

"Land right as a woman by traditional only the husbands or your fathers can give you land but a woman can also save money to purchase land for herself", Madam Cassell added.

She appreciated the rich traditions of Liberia but stressed that traditions can be modified to suit the current-day reality.

She indicated that information is power and accessing it can transform their perspectives on issues surrounding life.

Madam Cassell then lauded the Carter Center and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection for the level of support given to Liberian women to access information in the country.