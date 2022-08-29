Liberia: Flood Takes Over New Matadi

29 August 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel wise Jipoh

Heavy rain in several parts of Monrovia, including New Matadi slump community and Montserrado County District#9 has flooded several houses, leaving about a dozen families homeless.

As the rain intensifies across Liberia, homelessness is now the order of the day especially, among residents who live in swamp and wetland communities.

Speaking to the NEW DAWN on Sunday, a resident of New Matadi, Agartha Jappah, said the heavy rain has left her personal belongings submerged, with nowhere to sleep, and is being constrained to wait for the water to dry out or move to the upper part of the community to sleep.

Another flood victim, Lorpu Flomo, said the rain has chased her and some of her neighbors out of their homes, while others without choice are living in the cold, amidst the floor and destruction of their properties.

Floods, especially during the rainy season have been attributed to building structures in wetlands and waterways, among others.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently warned the general population from building in wetland areas, including waterways, and threatened to demolish structures in such areas.

Hundreds of residents affected by flooding annually are struggling, including less- fortunate parents, who continue to battle several life challenges just to make a living, as addressing the old-age problem requires time, resources and tangible actions from central government. Editing by Jonathan Browne

