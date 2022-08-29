Gambia: Lamin Kaba Bajo Re-Elected As Gambia FF President

Incumbent President of The Gambia Football Federation Lamin Kaba Bajo has been re-elected to steer the affairs of Gambian Football on Saturday, 27 August in Banjul.

The incumbent who earlier this month elected the WAFU A President will serve a final four-year mandate.

The 57-year-old won the polls with 51 votes while his opponent and former executive colleague Sadibou Kamaso pulled 25 votes from the 77 available votes. There was on invalid vote.

The former Sports Ministet will have Mr. Bakary K. Jammeh, Mr. Ebou Faye, Mr. Numukunda Kanyi and Ms. Sainabou Cham as first, second, third and fourth vice presidents respectively.

Mr. John Frank Mendy, Ismaila S. Ceesay, Mrs. Arret Njie Jah and Ms. Maimuna Kanteh were also elected to serve in the executive until 2026.

"I want to call on my colleagues in Team Restore Confidence that we believe we all have the same objectives on developing Gambian Football," Bajo said.