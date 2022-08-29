Nigeria: Big Brother Naija Season 7 - Fake Housemate, Modella, Evicted

Modella joined the season alongside Deji as fake housemates in the show's second week.

Modella, one of the fake housemates in the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, has been evicted from the show.

This was announced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, during the Sunday live show.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the housemates were up for possible eviction except Chomzy, the head of the house and her deputy, Eloswag.

However, all the housemates up for possible eviction were declared safe, except Modella, who was evicted.

Hours before the live show, other fake housemates, Deji, Chizzy and Rachel, were instructed by Biggie not to come forward if an announcement of a "fake housemate" is made.

Flaws

While their roles were not explicitly stated, Modella failed Biggie's first task.

Recall that the housemate was instructed to cause some chaos in the Beauty and Groovy ship, a task she found too arduous to undertake.

Modella's stay on the show, however, got exciting toward her last days with her "situationship" with a fellow housemate, Bryann.

She also earned herself a role in a Showmax Original for winning the streamer's task.

Next steps

Modella, while speaking with Obi-Uchendu on the podium following her eviction, described Bryann as a bosom friend.

She said she had beautiful experiences on the show, having projected her talent well enough.

"I remain grateful to God and the show organisers, and I am ready for everything good coming my way," she said.

NAN reports that earlier, before the live eviction show, Amaka was issued a strike for microphone infringement.

20 housemates are currently on the show, bidding for the grand prize of N100m.