Ghana: Govt Committed to Resourcing Ghana Police Service - Northern Regional Minister

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu has reiterated the government's commitment to providing logistics for the Ghana Police Service to ensure the smooth running of its operations.

He said it was in that vein that the government in recent times provided a lot of equipment, and vehicles for the Service, specifically Motorbikes, to enhance community safety in various regions.

Speaking at the Regional Climax of the 70th Anniversary of female policing in Ghana in Tamale last Saturday, the minister noted that policing was the backbone of every society, as evidence shows that no society can function without law and order.

He commended the female police personnel for doing well in the community motorbike operations and entreated them to act more professionally to maintain the service's reputation.

On her part, the leader of the Police Ladies, ASP Leticia Amponsah, said the unique perspectives and experiences of Ghanaian women were essential in achieving the vision of the Police Service.

She stressed the need for a greater representation of women in executive management positions and quoted Michael Obama who once said: "there is no limit to what we, as women can accomplish."

She called on stakeholders to support women to realize their dream and reach their full potential.