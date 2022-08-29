Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT Engages Industry Players On Artificial Intelligence

26 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Richard Aniagyei

Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT has commenced Artificial Intelligence (AI) knowledge series with Tech industry players on leveraging technologies to address everyday problems.

The monthly based programme, which focuses on Artificial Intelligence and Financial Services Inclusion, would provide a platform for innovators and relevant stakeholders in the tech industry to deliberate and proffer solutions to support community-building efforts of the AI ecosystem in Ghana.

Speaking at the AI series on Thursday in Accra, the Deputy Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Mrs Ama Pomaa Boateng, noted that seven out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) dealt with financial inclusion, hence governments and institutions needed to give AI priority.

According to her, prioritizing AI would enable them to address social and economic challenges within the health, transport, agriculture, manufacturing, education and financial sectors.

She stressed that the advancement of AI over the years had made it easy and convenient for industries and individuals to use smart digital technologies and software for work improvement and profit.

"In the past, when we talk about AI, it was about the technological things we see in healthcare, robots and machines. But these days most can use simple AI tools to address everyday problems such as getting a location, favourite restaurant, or home assistant.

On his part, the Director-General of Kofi Annan ICT Centre, Dr Collins Yeboah-Afari, said the AI series was to compliment the government's digitalisation agenda.

He added that AI plays a critical role in the overall development of a nation, stressing that AI can make financial products and services accessible and affordable to all citizens and businesses across the country.

