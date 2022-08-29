Ghana: Money Hub Youth Enterprise Campus Series Educates Students On Financial Literacy

The maiden edition of Money Hub Youth Enterprise Campus Series has been held at the Knutsford University College in Accra to equip students with the skills and knowledge to become financially independent.

The event held last Wednesday and hosted by television personality and financial advisor, Sandra Appertey, brought a lot of financial analysts and award winning entrepreneurs under one roof to interact and network with the youth of Ghana.

Mr.JouradeQuartey of Quartsons Business Solutions and internationally accredited business coach, who was the guest speaker, advised the students to take their education seriously, stressing that "It is only education that will take you far."

"Things that make you stand out are soft skills, networking, good communication and service are the strong attributes that would help you to influence people around you," he said.

MrQuartsons encouraged the students to be consistent in building their ability to be influential "Because that is what will make them successfully standout."

MsAppertey, host of MoneyHubTv and radio shows gave the participants tips on how to develop a savings culture.

She expressed appreciation to Enterprise Trustees, OZE App, InvestCorp, Eagles Netwox, Tang Palace, eCampus, Brandflow Ltd for their support to equip the next generation with financial literacy.

She said the programme would held in other Universities across the country to educate the students on financial literacy.

Other speakers were, Deputy Managing Director of InvestCorp, Kwabena Apeagyei, award winning Entrepreneur, Professor TonishaTagoe, eCampus and an award winning Entrepreneur Cecil Nutakor, Emotional intelligence expert, Mr. James Addison.

The participants were from the University of Professional Studies,Accra (UPSA), Success Institute of Professional, Studies, University of Ghana, Knutsford University College, and Pageants of Miss Tourism Ghana.