Ghana: GHALCA G6 Semi-Final Ties Today - Bechem Clash With Medeama ... As Oly Dare Chelsea

The tension in the 2022 GHALCA G6 Tournament has heightened as the competition enters the semi final stages today with mouthwatering fixtures.

Bechem United and MedeamaSC would face off in the first semi finalclash with both teams showing some class to qualify from their groups.

Bechem qualified on top of Group A with five points and would go into the encounter beaming with confidence with their eyes set on the grand finale.

They are also yet to taste defeat in the competition after drawing 0-0 with Accra Great Olympics and eventually winning 6-5 on penalties in their first game before moving ahead to win 1-0 against KarelaUnited to advance to the penultimate round.

Medeama, on the other hand, finished second in Group B with three points after defeating Hearts of Oak 3-1 and losing 2-0 to Group leaders Berekum Chelsea.

They appeared geared up for another victory which would serve as a huge boost going into the next season.

It promises to be a keenly contested encounter with both teams testing the strength of the squad and also attempting to win a silverware ahead of the new season.

The other semi final game would be a battle between Group B winners Berekum Chelsea and Group A runners up, Great Olympics which has also promises to be full of fireworks.

Chelsea were a delight to watch in their last game when they thrashed Hearts 4-0 to go on top of their group.

They also appeared very solid and determined to go all out to the finals and possibly lift the ultimate trophy on Sunday.

Olympics would, however, be a hard nut to crack as they would be looking forward to their first win in the tournament through open play as they recorded two draws to advance to the next stage.

They would go all out to challenge Berekum Chelsea for a place in the finals and hope to win their first trophy in a long while.

The GHALCA G6 tournament would end on Sunday with winners from the two semi finals battling for the ultimate trophy, while the losers would also contest for the consolation third place prize.