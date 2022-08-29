Ghana: Brong - Ahafo Presbytery of PCG Supports 2 SHSS

Bechem — The Brong-Ahafo Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) on Tuesday donated food items to two Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Ahafo Region.

A total of 30 bags of rice and 10 bags of maize were presented to the Samuel Otu SHS, in Techimantia, and Presbyterian SHS (PRESEC), in Bechem.

The chairman of the B/A Presbytery, Rev. Benjamin Appiah, presenting the donation said it was part of the church's widow's mite to complement the government's commitment to the education sector.

He indicated that the Free Senior High School (FSHS) was a remarkable policy aimed at producing many graduates for the development of the country, and must be supported.

Rev. Appiah urged religious organisations, groups, institutions and individuals to partner the government to provide quality education at the pre-tertiary level.

He appealed to policy makers and the general public to ensure the effective implementation and sustainability of the FSHS policy, for the socio-economic development of the country.

Rev. Appiah promised a scholarship package for students in the two schools, who would score distinction in the ongoing West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He urged leadership of the beneficiary schools to use the food items for the intended purpose, and not to divert them, saying that nation building is a shared responsibility.

Rev. Appiah admonished the students to learn hard to come out with flying colours in their examination and cautioned that " don't involve yourselves in any form of examination malpractice".

Headmasters of Samuel Otu SHS and PRESEC- Bechem, Evans Asare and Edwin Odame Amoah, both expressed appreciation to the B/A Presbytery of PCG, for supporting them in times of need.

They enumerated challenges faced by the schools, including the delay of food supply by the National Buffer Stock ( NBS) and lack of official vehicles to convey staff and students.