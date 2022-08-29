Liberia: NEC Conducts Roundtable in Kakata

The National Elections Commission (NEC's) Gender Section has concluded a three-day roundtable with senior executives of political parties in Kakata, Margibi county.

This followed two days of intensive training in Montserrado county under the theme "Implementing the rule of law while promoting inclusiveness in election and politics."

Key topics discussed at the Kakata roundtable included ensuring the implementation of Section 4.5 under Nomination for Candidates of the 2014 new election law and development of an action plan for 2023.

Speaking at the official start of the discussion, Mr. Joseph Kou Gay spoke of the need to promote gender equality in elections, as the country gears up for Presidential and Legislative elections next year.

Although the current electoral law of Liberia gives women opportunity to participate and vote, the percentage of women in politics remains below the 30 percent of legislative seats they have been advocating for despite tremendous effort from permanent women in the country.

Meanwhile, the NEC commissioner with oversight on gender Joseph Kou Gay believes that promoting gender equality in elections will encourage more women to step out and participate in active politics.

Liberian voters elected Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2005 and 2011 respectively as the first female President of the Republic, breaking a long-term male presidential legacy. The country's current Vice President, Jewel Howard Taylor, is a woman. Editing by Jonathan Browne