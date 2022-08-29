Liberia: President Weah - Education Is a Key to Democracy

President George Manneh Weah has described Education as the cornerstone of a democratic society and bedrock for growth in a developing nation.

"Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely", he said.

Speaking at the 175th National Flag Day celebration held in Monrovia on Wednesday, August 24th under the theme, "The Lone Star: A Symbol of Unity and National Development", President Weah said the Lone Star is the visible evidence of Liberia's sovereignty and a symbol of pride and dignity within the comity of nations.

He said the veritable stamp on the map of the world unifies every Liberian, both at home and in the diaspora, presenting Liberians as One People - regardless of region, religious beliefs, political affiliation, or ethnicity.

"As a People, we have endured nearly a decade and a half of civil conflict, which not only took away the lives of over 250,000 Liberians but also tore the fabric of our society apart and subverted significant tenets of our culture. And now today, we are battling the end of the Corona Virus Disease, a global pandemic that has drastically interrupted every facet of our national growth and development."

President Weah then stressed that the real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education. He added that it is no mistake that his regime often tries to improve the educational sector by building capacity of young people.

He said in spite of these tragedies, Liberians have much to celebrate, rallying citizens to celebrate all that God has graciously given to them, and all that has been done by themselves to be where they are as a Nation.

He also encouraged Liberians to celebrate the peace that they now enjoy, along with the development that is now starting to reach far and wide across the country.

"Fellow Liberians, we can be proud of ourselves as a country. Despite all the turbulence and disruptions, we have endured in our quest for a better standard of life, we can still stand firm as a nation and say we are ready to claim the future and see Liberia rise again. I say, love your flag and country, for this is the way to national peace and unity."

President Weah calls on Liberians, especially students, to take their lessons seriously as the country celebrates 175th National Flag Day.

"Let us think of education as the means of developing our greatest abilities, because in each of us there is a private hope and dream which, when fulfilled, can be translated into benefit for everyone and greater strength for our nation. One person can make a difference, and everyone should try."

President Weah urged Liberian students not to sit, noting that his government cannot sit and watch Liberian High School students fail the WASSCE administered by the West African Examination Council and fall behind their regional counterparts.

He admonished both students and parents to take advantage of the opportunity that his government is offering the young people of Liberia.

"We know that we face challenges in our determination to provide quality education, better facilities, more qualified teachers, and better instructional materials to improve the education eco-system in Liberia. But, working together, we can achieve it. The value of education in your life is something nobody can take from you. If you want to be whatever you want to be, then place emphasis on getting the education that will enable you to achieve your dream".

He noted that the greatest peril to Liberia's democracy lies in the illiteracy of its youths, reaffirming that "education is indeed a critical key to preserving our democracy."

Earlier, this year's National Flag Day Orator, Rev. Dr. Laurence Konmla Bropleh, cautioned that if Liberians allow disunity to put them against one another, the consequences would be lack of development, economic growth, education, quality healthcare, and prosperity.

Dr. Bropleh stressed that disagreements among citizens will only pull the country apart, rather than unite it.