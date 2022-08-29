Liberia: House Invites MIA, Traditional Council, Land Authority

The House of Representatives has invited the Minister of Internal Affairs, Chairman of the National Transitional Council, and the Chairman of the Liberian Land Authority to appear before plenary to provide updates on policies and programs in resolving tribal land disputes in the country.

According to a communication sent to plenary Tuesday, August 23 2022 by Rivergee county district#3 Representative Francis S. Dopoh, in a recent communication to Plenary, said it has been "donkey years", noting that tribal land dispute has overshadowed economic and social cohesiveness in Liberia, especially in rural communities.

He revealed that Southeast Liberia alone has registered at least 25 customary land cases both in-county and across bordering counties.

"The passage of the Land Right Act and the Local Government Act of 2018 are expected to help in resolving some of these land disputes. To date, the results are scanty. The "drums" of tribal instability as a result of customary land struggle are beating by the days", Rep. Dopoh said.

He noted that as the country goes to elections next year, violence of such nature could be pronounced election tensions.

The Rivergee lawmaker added that in view of these national security trackers, he prays the Plenary to invite the presence of heads of these three institutions to update them on policies, programs, and status of resolving tribal land disputes on a county by county and inter-counties basis.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has instructed Chief Clark to invite the institutions mentioned to appear before full plenary in two weeks.