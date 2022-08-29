Liberia: Kaymah Town Residents Appeal to President Weah

Residents of New Kaymah Town Community, Soul Clinic in Paynesville, electoral district#4, Montserrado county are appealing to President George Manneh Weah to renovate the Olympic Football Field, school and market building that have been abandoned in their community.

The facilities were constructed by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and subsequently turned over to the people of Liberia, but since the departure of the regional body, they have been reportedly abandoned.

The leader of a group of concerned citizens in New Kaymah Town, Mr. William N. Kenneh, aka "American" said, they mobilized themselves and awaited President Weah during his recent visit to the district as part of his Montserrado tour, but he said the President stopped in Du-Port Road, instead.

According to him, he went to the Du-Port Road town hall meeting that President Weah held with residents, but their District Representative Rustolyn Dennis, who should have flagged their plight, was absent.

He said New Kaymah Town has a population of over 175,000 residents and is surrounded by other communities, including Gaza, Settle and Guinea, respectively, adding that the Olympic football field is important for youths of the community, that is why it needs urgent renovation.

He disclosed that the community wrote President Weah on July 1, 2022, to visit the community and renovate the Olympic Football Field, school, and market buildings, but there has been no response from the President's Office.

Copy of the letter addressed to President Weah dated July 1, 2022, partly reads: "... Sir, we are pleased to appeal to your honorable office for you to please recondition a fine abandoned Olympic Football Filed and market building with a school that was built by ECOWAS in 2001-2002 in the above community."

Mr. Kenneh said they want the Olympic field named in honor of President Weah after renovation as one of his legacies after his second term in office.

"If the football field is fixed, it will serve Districts# 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. Sir, we hope to hear from your honorable office soon so that we can prepare for your visit to see for yourself the football field that we are talking about", the letter from the community concludes.

He said similar letter was written to the Minister of Youths and Sports, D. Zeogar Wilson, informing him of the July 1, 2022 communication to the Chief Patron of Sports, President Weah, and asking the Minister to please follow up with the President, but their request seems to have fallen on deaf ears.