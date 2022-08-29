Liberia: House Summons LISGIS

The House of Representatives has summoned the Board of Directors and Management of the Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS).

They are to appear before the full plenary on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 at 10am to explicate the institution's determination on a matter that has been trending at LISGIS over the past time.

LISGIS was summoned based on a recommendation by the House Committee to the plenary in session Thursday, 25 August.

The committee had stated that the ongoing saga at LISGIS is unhealthy for the institution, and it casts a poor image on the Government of the Republic of Liberia.

It can be recalled the plenary of the House of Representatives voted unanimously to set up a specialized committee to investigate the management of LISGIS for allegations of corruption made by one of the deputy director generals of the institution.

The decision was reached at the end of a three-hour grilling of LISGIS' officials by the House following a motion proffered by Rep. Johnson N. Gwaikolo (District #9, Nimba County), the Chairman of the Committee on Rules, Order and Administration.

The Deputy Director General for Statistics and Data Processing, Mr. G. Alex Williams made a series of allegations against the management of LISGIS, accusing the institution's top management of misapplying funds intended for the conduct of the 2022 National Housing and Population Census.

The Special Committee is headed by Maryland Cunty District #1 Rep. P. Mike Jurry, and Co-chaired by Rep. Samsum Q. Weah of District #2, Sinoe, Rep. Ivar K. Jones, Secretary District # 2, Margibi County, Rep. Lawrence Morris Member.

LISGIS is the sole governmental institution responsible to conduct census, to interact and collaborate with international agencies in census - related matters.

The institution is preparing for the conduct of a census in the country for years of delays.

The committee said cognizant of the fact that Liberia is about to hold a national census, it recommended the handling of census funds contribution to a foreign

account to demonstrate Liberia's Commitment.

It noted that the funds must be transferred directly to the foreign account by the finance minister with the approval and consent of the leadership at LISGIS.

But the committee said the funds must not transit through LISGIS account.

The committee also recommended that the LISGIS Board of Directors becomes more proactive in the affairs of the institution, avoid controllable administrative circumstances that turn into debilitating issues.

The committee also recommended that the Board of Directors resolve with immediate effect the leadership stalemate.