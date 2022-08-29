Liberia: Fahngon Accuses Weah of Nepotism

Former deputy information minister Eugene Fahngon accuses President George Weah and his government of nepotism and corruption that has left three of his close officials sanctioned by the U.S. State department.

In his Facebook podcast, the former deputy minister alleges that President Weah is running a nepotistic government and he (Fahngon) would not be stupid to campaign for Mr. Weah's re-election in 2023.

He says nepotism is being practiced at the top hierarchy of the government pointing to the head of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority ( NaFAA) Emma Glasco whose husband is a senior consultant at the Liberia Maritime Authority.

Fahngon wonders how is he supposed to campaign for President Weah's second term bid when Janga Kowo is Comptroller General of Liberia, while his wife chairs the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC).

He also names Mr. Pepsi Yeke as head of the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment, while his wife, Madam Camerna C. Yeke is deputy director at NASSCORP.

He maintains that he would never campaign for the President when Mr. Weah's stepson washes his vehicle with Champaign that costs US$350 per bottle at a time the vast majority of Liberians are hungry.

The Ex-deputy MICAT boss continues that Madam Saifuah Gray is President of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) and her brother Molewuleh B. Gray, is head of the National Investment Commission, adding that he cannot campaign for the President's second term bid for an unnamed little girl to ride a car that costs US$47,000.

He also accused Maritime Commissioner Eugene Nagbe of riding a US$98,000 SUV vehicle, while his sister Obusore Diggs, heads the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA). Fahngon adds that Deputy Speaker Cllr. Fornati Koffa is a best friend of President, and his wife, Dr. Dama Yekeson-Koffa is deputy chief administrator of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital.