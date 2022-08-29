Gambia: YWAG to Commemorate Kunta Kinteh Int'l Book Festival

The Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG) in partnership with Alliance Francais and the National Centre for Arts and Culture in a vision to create a Gambia firmly rooted in culture and values through the art of creative writing and storytelling are set to commemorate Kunta Kinteh International Book Festival in October.

Over the last few years, the festival has become one of the flagship projects in the Association's overall strategy and perspectives of creating an annual literary festival in The Gambia.

The theme for this year's commemoration is "Reading Gambian Literature." The book festival project would further invest for Gambian women, children and the marginalised communities.

The festival is an annual literary artistic cultural and creative arts event founded in 2019 by Gambian writer Modou Lamin Age-Amusaf Sowe. The event brings together new and established writers from across The Gambia to promote, develop and celebrate the creativity on the African continent in various genres.

The Gambia's biggest literary festival targets the youth, writers, publishers, artistes, women, children, media, community based organisations, booksellers, actresses, actors, among others.

The festival will include exhibition of books from Timbooktoo Bookshop, Gambia National Library, Senegalese Library, Clair Afrique, Lycee Senegalese, Diana Mariam and SBEC International School.

Modou Lamin Age-Amusaf Sowe, founder of the Kunta Kinteh International Book Festival said Gambians are doing great things both at home and abroad and therefore the event must not go unnoticed.

"The Young Writers Association of The Gambia has come up with the festival to recognise and appreciate the efforts of Gambians that are contributing to national development," he stated.

He added that the event is also meant to recognise individuals and organisations for their achievements and contributions to society as part of celebrations to honour Gambian literature.

