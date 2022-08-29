Gambia: Jam City FC Survive in 2nd Division League

Jam City FC on Wednesday defeated Water Side FC 3-2 in their week-34 fixture played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to survive in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Jambanjelly based-club sat in the relegation zone in the country's Second Tier before locking horns with Water Side FC, who are already demoted to the Third Division League.

Jam City required a victory against Water Side FC to survive in the Second Division League. The Jambanjelly based-club netted three goals in the match to stay in the Second Tier for another season.

Water Side FC scored two goals in the match which eventually proved to be a consolation for them. Waterside FC, Red Hawks & Wagadu to play 3rd Division League football next season