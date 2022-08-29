Gambia: Waterside FC, Red Hawks And Wagadu to Play 3rd Division League Football Next Season

Waterside FC, Red Hawks FC and Wagadu FC have all been relegated to their respective Regional Third Division Leagues after their poor exploits in the just concluded Gambia Football Federation Second Division League.

The Banjul-based team, Waterside FC confirmed their relegation following a 3-2 in the hands of Jam City during a game played at the Brikama Box-Bar Mini-Stadium.

The Jambanjelly-based team took the lead in the 5th minute through Bubacarr Jallow, before Malang Jammeh doubled their lead in the 27tth minute.

The Banjul-based team, Waterside FC started the second period very well after scoring two quick goals to level the game through Lamin Hydara and Ousman Colley in the 60th and 66tth minutes respectively.

Ismaila Camara produced the winner for Jam City in the dying minutes of the game.

Sam Gibba, head coach of Jam City praised his players for a good performance and noted that Jam City is too big to be relegated into the GFF 3rd Division League.

"We will prepare very hard to finish in a better position in the Second Tier League next season," he said.

Alasan Jarju, head coach of Waterside FC, expressed disappointment with his team's relegation, adding that his players were inexperienced to play in the GFF 2nd Division League.

According to him, they would prepare very well in the Third Division to ensure they return to the 2nd Division League.