Gambia: GFF Presidential Election Set for Tomorrow

26 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) presidential election is set for tomorrow, Saturday, 27 August 2022 at the Paradise Suits Hotel in Senegambia from 8.30am onwards.

Incumbent Lamin Kabba Bajo and Sadibou Kamaso will contest for the GFF top job.

Lamin Kabba Bajo was elected as the president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) in 2014 after defeating Buba Mbaye Bojang.

Kabba Bajo and Kamaso will both be hoping to beat each other in the election to become the president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X