Gambia: GFF Presidential Election Set for Tomorrow

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) presidential election is set for tomorrow, Saturday, 27 August 2022 at the Paradise Suits Hotel in Senegambia from 8.30am onwards.

Incumbent Lamin Kabba Bajo and Sadibou Kamaso will contest for the GFF top job.

Lamin Kabba Bajo was elected as the president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) in 2014 after defeating Buba Mbaye Bojang.

Kabba Bajo and Kamaso will both be hoping to beat each other in the election to become the president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).