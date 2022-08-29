Gambia: PSV Wellingara Crowned GFF 2nd Division League Champions

26 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

PSV Wellingara were on Wednesday crowned champions of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League following a goalless draw in their final league match against Red Hawks FC played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Wellingara-based team finished just a point ahead of second place, Greater Tomorrow FC.

PSV, who are returning to the top flight following their relegation at the end of the 2018/19 season will be joined by Greater Tomorrow in the first division League.

Champions Hawks FC's feeder team, Red Hawks have now joined Waterside and Wagadu who are relegated to the Third Division Leagues.

PSV Wellingara were decorated at the podium by GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo and members of his Executive Committee.

Greater Tomorrow who finished second position thrashed Tallinding United 4-0 while Latrikunda United defeated Wagadu 2-0.

Jam City's nail biting 3-2 win over Waterside was enough to secure their status in the league for another season, while Young Africans and Jarra West also drew in Banjul.

