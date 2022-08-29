Gambia: Sannehmentereng Development Association Embark On Tree Planting

People of Brufut and other associated bodies under the leadership of Sannehmentereng Development Association last Saturday embarked on a tree planting exercise at Brufut Woodland Forest commonly known as Sutuba.

Sannehmentereng Association mobilised both the human and natural resources for the annual event in order to conserve and preserve the forest.

Karamo Alasana K.D. Camara, chairman of Sannehmentereng Development Association said they planted 1600 seedlings of different varieties this year.

Mr. Camara emphasised the importance of trees to our livelihood and animals, noting that they serve as a mitigating mechanism to fight against global warming which is a threat to the planet.

He also expressed his association's appreciation to Brufut Diaspora Association who donated D15,000 towards the exercise and Sheriff Nano Sanusi Hydara for also donating D10,000 towards the event.

He thanked the West Africa Bird Study Association (WABSA) for their immense support towards the exercise.

Malamin Major Manneh, alkalo of Brufut who also attended the event urged members of Sannehmentereng Development Association to continue the good work in preserving their environment.

He also underscored the importance of the forest to the people of Brufut and the country at large.

Mr Jobarteh, a representative of West Africa Bird Study Association pointed out the importance of preserving the environment for the benefit of our socio economic development.

The Department of Forestry, Brikama Region Office also donated some trees towards the exercise.