Ghana College of Physicians, Surgeons Honours Prof. Ofosu-Amaah

A Founding Director of the School of Public Health of the University of Ghana (UG), Professor Samuel Ofosu-Amaah, on Wednesday, received an outstanding award for national and global leadership in health, from the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS), in Accra.

The 91-year-old Professor, established the first school of Public Health in Ghana as well played a robust role and in the establishment of the Master of Public Health programme that endured over time and continues to ensure the training of health practitioners in Ghana and globally.

Prof.Ofosu-Amaah was instrumental in the integration of health and family planning service in Ghana's health sector in 1974, and was a consultant on the National Economic Development Plan on Health, Food and Nutrition sectors of Ghana, from 1974 to 1975.

He also held several other notable positions, such as Chairman of the Board of Management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Vice Dean of the University of Ghana (UG) Medical School, and Acting Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research of the UG.

The wife of Prof. Ofosu-Amaah, Mrs Virginia Ofosu-Amaah, received the award on behalf of the husband.

A speech read on behalf of the Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, described Prof. Ofosu-Amaah as a finest, dedicated and a hardworking practitioner, whose contributions towards the development of health could not be over emphasised.

He thanked the GCPS for recognising Prof. Ofosu-Amaahand his contribution to the health sector, especially in paediatric and public health.

"I commend the GCPS for honouring deserving colleagues of this noble profession, and I appeal to the College to initiate a mentorship programme for young and upcoming health professionals, particularly Doctors to emulate the good works of senior colleagues.

"This I believe, will help transfer requisite skills and knowledge to upcoming ones, in promoting the development of health across every corner of the country, "Mr Agyeman-Manu said.

He said, as the country was striving to achieve the Universal Health Coverage, it was essential to equip the health workers with the right competencies to improve healthcare delivery.

A former Rector of GCPS, Prof. David Ofori-Adjei, asked that the the UG School of Public Health be named Prof. Samuel Ofosu-AmaahSchool of Public Health.

He appeal to the GCPS to expand its mentorship programmes to broaden the knowledge of health practitioners in the country.