Ghana: No Military Base At Diabaa Set Ablaze - GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied reports that a Military Base at Diabaa, a suburb of Dormaa West District in the Bono Region has been set ablaze by angry youth.

A statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by Naval Captain Michael AddoLarbi, Director of Public Relations, GAF, said that the youth rather destroyed an accommodation facility which was being constructed by the Regional Coordinating Council to house a military detachment and a shelter for staff of Forestry Commission.

It stated that at the time of the incident there were no military personnel at the location and it was the police that brought the situation under control.

The statement noted that the military detachment was yet to be permanently deployed to that particular location as part of Operation Halt I initiated to curb the growing incidence of illegal logging and lumbering in the region.

It assured the public that GAF would put in all measures to prevent and also take the appropriate action at its disposal, to deal with any miscreant or any other person who would even attempt to burn down any military or national asset, facility or installation.

GAF, the statement cautioned, would respond appropriately in instances where its personnel mandated to ensure peace and security in the country and to protect important national assets were attacked.

"GAF kindly wishes to urge the public and the media to support the drive in curbing impunity and also to ensure that well meaning Ghanaians are free to go about their normal duties smoothly in order that our dear country Ghana continues to enjoy the stability required for her socio-economic development," it added.

Meanwhile, MsJustina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has condemned as "unpatriotic and criminal," the burning of the newly constructed Military Bay by the youth as a result of misunderstanding between the youth and local Forestry Commission staff.

She expressed the condemnation when she visited the crime scene in the company of officials of the Forestry Commission, Dormaa Central and Dormaa West chief executives and their police commanders.

Speaking to the media after a close door security meeting, MsOwusu-Banahene announced that the REGSEC would conduct fact-finding investigation into the arson to apprehend the culprits for prosecution and ensure calm return to the Dormaa area.

She said the Military Bay with installed solar panels and water access was constructed by the Regional Coordinating Council in collaboration with Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The Military Bay designed to accommodate 30 soldiers, she said was to tighten security at the border communities for the protection of lives and property in the entire Dormaa enclave of the region.

Ms Owusu-Banahene urged the youth to desist from such barbaric activities and rather be alive to their responsibilities by contributing to the national process of development.

She stated that such negative conducts drew back development because "using petro and matches in such a criminal manner does not give solutions to socio-economic survival related issues."