Ghana: FIFA World Cup Trophy Arrives in Ghana September 3

26 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The fifth FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will arrive in Accra on September 3, next month, giving Ghanaian fans the chance to experience football's most coveted prize as it visits all 32 FIFA World Cup qualifying nations for the first time.

According to statement by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Football fans will have the opportunity "to view the most iconic symbol in football and experience the real magic of the world's largest, most anticipated sporting event - the FIFA World Cup 2022."

"The one-and-only, solid-gold original FIFA World Cup Trophy, the same trophy presented by FIFA to the team winning the FIFA World Cup, will be on display for fans around the world to see.

"This year, we're excited to bring the iconic original FIFA World Cup Trophy to Accra," said Philip Boadu Assah, Senior Franchise Manager, Coca-Cola Ghana. For millions, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the most iconic symbol in football and share their passion for the game.

A press conference will take place on arrival of the Trophy at the Kotoka International Airport and then the Trophy will be received by President Nana Akufo-Addo. A consumer event will also be organised on the second day at the Accra Polo Court.

David Trezeguet, the FIFA Legend who won FIFA World Cup in 1998 will be accompanying the trophy during the two days of activities in Ghana.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off in May in Dubai and has traveled to 19 countries and territories, including Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Cambodia, Pakistan, Lebanon, and more. The second phase of the tour kicked off on August 19 in Zurich, Switzerland and will stop in all FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying nations, including Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, and Morocco.

Over the course of 2022, the original FIFA World Cup Trophy will travel to 51 countries and territories, bringing Coca-Cola and FIFA one step closer to visiting all FIFA's 211 Members across the world by 2030.

