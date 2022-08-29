Africa Baobabs, GBBA Collaborate to Outdoor Basketball Facility

Sports Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Africa Baobabs, in collaboration with the Ghana Basketball Association (GBBA) have unveiled a refurbished basketball facility at the Hillview Guest Centre at Teiman in Accra.

The basketball-biased NGO, in a bid to help spread the sports across the region and in the country as a whole, identified the Centre's facility as one which with a little facelift would match the modern standard basketball court - capable of hosting local and international league games.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, a representative of African Baobabs, Mr Berthold Paa Joe Gadagbui, said in Ghana today, there was no enough space for new sporting facilities. Thus, the NGO decided to go looking for dilapidated facilities to bring up to acceptable standards.

"Africa Baobabs wants to create a lot of opportunities for the present generation to have access to various sporting facilities to enjoy their favourite sport; because we believe with the right facilities the young and upcoming talents would be developed and shaped well for the country's use.

"The Accra Sports Stadium does not have a basketball court as the Greater Accra Basketball League is being played at the Ghana Prison's court. Today, the Hillview Guest Centre Court comes in as supplement and this is what we stand for," he stated.

"This facility can be converted into a volleyball, handball and tennis court. It also has a swimming pool and a fully-fitted gym, locker rooms for both male and female which makes it ideal for camping for the various national and local teams as well. The Africa Games is coming on next year and this facility would come in handy to help teams prepare."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said there were plans to start a youth academy for the young ones in the Oyarifa, Teiman and Abokobi catchment area, "who can actually come to the Centre to train and learn how to play basketball."

President of the GBBA, Mr Ato Van-Ess, praised the effort of Africa Baobabs and Hillview Guest Centre in getting the facility in good shape, expressing his delight over the venture and reiterated his outfit's commitment by way of promoting the facility as its way of being worthy partners.

General Manager of Hillview Guest Centre, Madam Erica Alliah, applauded Africa Baobabs for helping raise the facility to an international standard, adding that their doors were open to host national and private sports teams who wished to have residential camping as well.