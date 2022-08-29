Ghana: 16-Year-Old JHS Student Commits Suicide At Abonkor

Tema Newtown — A 16-year-old Junior High School (JHS) graduate was on the early hours of Friday found dead with a rope around his neck at an entertainment centre at Abonkor.

Residents of the Community which is a suburb of Tema NewTown suspect suicide.

The Assembly Member for the Harbour Electoral Area, Adjei Abraham Adjetey told the media that, the town was in a state of shock and disbelief because the deceased had been seen playing cheerfully with his colleagues.

He said he was informed by some persons who had gone to the entertainment centre at Abonkor to pray about development.

He condemned the act and said it was wrong for anyone to resort to suicide as a solution to any challenge he or she was confronted with.

When the Ghanaian Times contacted the District Commander for the Tema Newtown District, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gerhard Ekey on the phone about the incident, he referred this reporter to the Tema Regional Public Relations Office for reaction.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer for the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Dede Dzakpasu also referred the reporter to the Public Affairs Directorate at the National Headquarters for any information.