Ghana: 16-Year-Old JHS Student Commits Suicide At Abonkor

29 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Dzifa Tetteh-Tay

Tema Newtown — A 16-year-old Junior High School (JHS) graduate was on the early hours of Friday found dead with a rope around his neck at an entertainment centre at Abonkor.

Residents of the Community which is a suburb of Tema NewTown suspect suicide.

The Assembly Member for the Harbour Electoral Area, Adjei Abraham Adjetey told the media that, the town was in a state of shock and disbelief because the deceased had been seen playing cheerfully with his colleagues.

He said he was informed by some persons who had gone to the entertainment centre at Abonkor to pray about development.

He condemned the act and said it was wrong for anyone to resort to suicide as a solution to any challenge he or she was confronted with.

When the Ghanaian Times contacted the District Commander for the Tema Newtown District, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gerhard Ekey on the phone about the incident, he referred this reporter to the Tema Regional Public Relations Office for reaction.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer for the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Dede Dzakpasu also referred the reporter to the Public Affairs Directorate at the National Headquarters for any information.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X