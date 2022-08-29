Ghana: Court Orders Arrest of 4 Over Power Thefts

An Accra circuit court has issued bench warrants for the arrest of four persons accused of engaging in tampering of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) meters and power thefts.

Joseph Sai Agoe, 67, EnockToklo, 24, Forster KwesiEtah, 47 and David Nkrumah, 37 failed to appear before the court last Saturday when the cased was called.

They are expected to appear before the Accra Circuit Court 9 presided by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah on September 10.

Detailing their offences individually, the Prosecutor Paul Assibi Abariga told the court that, on the part of Joseph, a team of ECG technician visited his house and detected that prepaid meter was tempered with.

"On the screen of the meter it was discovered that the switch had been opened and tempered such that the meter cannot read the exact amount of power consumed," he stated.

When the team visited Enoch's barbering shop, the Prosecutor said it was detected that the prepaid meter installed had been connected directly.

He stated that the accused person had removed the load cable and connected to the main so the electricity power does not pass through the meter saying that he was using the power freely for his commercial purposes without paying.

On Forster and David, he said the two have been involved in illegal disconnections and tampering of supplier distribution system, meters and other equipment within Kasoa and surrounding areas.

Investigations, he stated, revealed that the accused persons identified themselves to customers as ECG staff and acted as meter readers and monitoring technicians.

The Prosecutor said the two accused persons propose tampering of meters to ECG customers and interferred supplier's distribution system to reduce their consumption rate for fees.

Mr Abariga noted that recording book and bills for customers were found on the accused persons when they were arrested.