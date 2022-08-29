Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu - With Right Choices in 2023, We Can Create Tomorrow to Be Proud of

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said with the selection of the right leaders in next year's general election, Nigerians could create the tomorrow they would be proud of.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the 2022 Children and Youth Harvest Thanksgiving of Our Saviour's Church, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, with the theme, "Harvest of Restoration and Divine Satisfaction."

The governor said the things that seemed to divide Nigerians could also unite them. He described the Nigerian youth as the future of the world, saying they should take charge of their future.

While admonishing the youth to participate actively in activities geared towards nation-building, Sanwo-Olu said they could play leadership roles wherever they found themselves. He said serving in the house of God was a good foundation for a great career.

The governor stated, "Let us hold ourselves together. Whatever is dividing us as a country are the little things that can also unite us as a country. Let us make the right choices. Let us create a tomorrow that all of them can be proud of.

"We have that responsibility to continue to make this place (Lagos) safe. We have that responsibility to continue to make sure that we will not divide ourselves. We will continue to create opportunities for every one of our citizens. And we will continue to make it home to all for as long as they want to be peaceful and law-abiding."

Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke, who were "Parents of the Day" for the Harvest Programme, appealed to Nigerians to unite and shun division. He said his government would continue to be responsible and responsive to the people of Lagos State, adding that his administration would ensure development in every part of Lagos State in line with the Greater Lagos Development agenda.

According to him, "What the church stands for is to give you (youths) the foundation and space for you to be able to do those things you want to do and fly to whatever height, because, indeed, you are not just the future of the nation, you are indeed the future of the world and the future is now. And so you need to be partaker of it and take full charge of it."

Earlier, Vicar of Our Saviour's Church, TBS, The Ven. Ife Okupevi, urged Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Okupevi urged Sanwo-Olu to speak to President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Education, and other stakeholders to facilitate quick settlement between the federal government and ASUU, to end the union's strike that has grounded tertiary education for many months.

Okupevi praised Sanwo-Olu for taking necessary action against COVID-19 and the security being enjoyed in Lagos State, as well as the provision of infrastructure in different parts of the state.

In his sermon, Reverend Emmanuel Mordi, urged Christians to use their resources for God and enjojned those in positions of authority to be merciful to the people and ensure justice.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, inaugurated a 250-seater lecture hall donated by Oloto of Oto-Awori Kingdom, Oba Josiah Ilemobade Aina, to the newly upgraded Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) in Ijanikin, Badagry Division.

The governor, who was in Oto-Awori Kingdom to felicitate with the monarch on the occasion of his 15th coronation anniversary, inaugurated the hall to mark the anniversary.

He said the king's gesture was worthy of emulation, noting that the facility would complement those being built on the campus by the state government, as part of the projects initiated after the school was upgraded from College of Education to a university by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Sanwo-Olu explained why the school, alongside Lagos State Polytechnic, was elevated to degree-awarding institutions.

According to a statement, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos, as a big city with a high population of young people, was being underserved by one university.

He said, "Education and technology have been the key parts of our deliverables. This objective can only be achieved when we have standard tertiary institutions offering competitive opportunities to raise human capital.

"The late Alhaji Lateef Jakande gave us Lagos State University over 40 years ago. Why should we not build more on this solid foundation? As big as Lagos is, with a huge population, having one state university does not befit us.

"Lagos cabinet, with the approval of the House of Assembly and NUC, set up two more universities to complement LASU and we got the approvals to establish the schools at the same time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This dream has come true and Oto-Awori Kingdom is a beneficiary. The gesture of Oto-Awori king to support our efforts to improve access to education with the donation of a lecture hall is an act that is worthy of emulation."

Sanwo-Olu said he had approved the construction of a 750-seater Lecture Theatre on LASUED campus, just as he directed procurement of two high-capacity buses for students to aid their mobility to and from the campus.

Additionally, the governor offered free campus-wide high-speed Internet for research work and other academic uses.

Sanwo-Olu used the occasion to appeal to towns locked in communal crisis in the area, urging them to embrace peace. The governor cautioned all parties against destruction of property and public facilities, stressing that development would only happen in an atmosphere of peace.

The monarch said his gesture was to support government's intervention in education was borne out of his pledge to assist indigent people to surmount challenges preventing them from going to school.

Oba Aina recalled that he could not finish his academic programme at a university in Ondo State because of N6,000 fee. He promised to embark on more education-focused projects to support government's efforts.