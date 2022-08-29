Nigeria: Righteous Nigerians, Not Politicians, Keeping Nation's Unity, Says Mimiko

The Former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, during the weekend, stated that godly Nigerian men and women, not politicians are major reasons why the unity of Nigeria is still intact.

This was even as he specifically noted that despite the fact that the country had in some occasions tolled the wrong path, it got back on track by reason of the intercession of the few righteous Nigerians.

He, therefore, beseeched the General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, who also is the convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, to intercede for the nation ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former governor stated this when he presented a short remark at the Deeper Life Global Crusade, with the theme: 'Triumphant Power', in Ondo state.

According to him, righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any nation. I remember very vividly, when father Abraham was interceding and negotiating on behalf of Sodom and Gomorrah. The Lord says, even if there were 10 righteous people, He would spare Sodom and Gomorrah but there was nobody who was righteous there.

"When the angels came, every man young and old wanted to sodomize so it means that it was a universal nation of sin. When I look at Nigeria, our level of sin in this nation, I sit down and I say, why is it that in spite of everything in this country, this country still stands? It is because of people like you that intercede for this nation.

"As a nation, anytime we petch at that precipice, the invisible hand of God just pulls us back. It is because of God's generals like you.

"When the righteous rule, the people rejoice but when wicked people are on the throne, the people mourn, so, the importance of leadership can be overemphasized. As you pray for this nation, sir, 2023 will be at the crossroads. Please pray for Nigeria so that we can righteous leaders in our nation; so that the people who can rejoice again; so that we can rejoice in this land.