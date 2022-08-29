Ghana: Liberty Win DOL Super Cup

Liberty Professionals put up a strong performance to win the Division One League (DOL) Super Cup played at the Kyebi Astro turf last Friday.

The Dansoman-based former premiership side beat newly-promoted Ghana Premier League (GPL) outfit - Nsoatreman FC 1-0.

Seedorf Asante's 34th minute effort was enough to win the gleaming trophy for the 'Scientific Soccer' lads - who now campaign in the Division One Zone 3 league.

Liberty's fierce fight to regain promotion into the top-flight was edged out by Kotoku Royals (who are also making their debut appearance in the premiership) by just a point.