Ghana: Okwahu City to Construct Football Pitch for Nkawkaw Community

29 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

Crack Division Two side, Okwahu City Football Club, have initiated the process to construct an ultra-modern pitch for the youth of Nkawkaw, in the Kwahu West District of the Eastern Region

The gesture, according to the Chief Executive of Okwahu City FC, Charles Boahene, forms part of the burgeoning club's social responsibility.

To be known as the DownTown Park, he believes the project will go a long way to help resolve the perennial issue of pitch unavailability in Nkawkaw," since the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium has been under construction by government for two years."

"The youth are starving of football and need a pitch urgently that would also serve as the centre for the community's sporting activities.

"This standard field when completed would bring enormous joy to the community and we are thrilled to have taken up this project," Mr Boahene told the Times Sports at the weekend.

A sod-cutting ceremony for the project was done on Thursday by Chief of Kwahu Obomeng and Life Patron of the club, Nana Effah Opinaman III.

Nana Opinaman III urged citizens of Kwahu Obomeng and its environs to support the construction of the Nkawkaw pitch by donating in cash or kind for the speedy completion of the project.

He goaded the contractor - Rocky Builders, to involve the locals to create employment for the youth, whilst also tasking them to do a quality work and complete the first phase of the project within three months.

