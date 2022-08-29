Ghana: Danbort Boss Urges GFA to Ensure Black Stars Have Brilliant World Cup Campaign

29 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

Bankroller of former division one side, Danbort FC, Mr Daniel Bortequaye, has enjoined the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to do its damndest to ensure the Black Stars have a trouble-free campaign at the Qatar World Cup tournament.

"What happened to Ghana's image in the Brazil 2014 World Cup must not be repeated and I can only hope important lessons have been picked."

Players of the Black Stars held the nation to ransom and refused to train ahead of their all-crucial last group against Portugal, following the delay in payment of their appearance fees.

Ahead of the Stars 'sit-down' strike, soaring tension in the team's camp had led to a back-and-forth between midfielder Sulley Muntari and management member Moses Parker that culminated in a nasty fisticuff.

With the gaping absence of unity in camp, the Stars suffered an ignominious first round exit after losing 2-1 to Portugal - having earlier bowed by the same scoreline to the USA in the opener.

Ghana had battled eventual winners Germany to a stabbing 2-2 draw in its second group game.

"It's sad things had to go that way and that's what I would urge the GFA to do well to avert.

"I insist that the Ghana team in 2014 could have gone beyond what we achieved at the South Africa 2010 World Cup (quarter-final), if we had done things right," Mr Bortequaye stressed.

Ghana is locked up in Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

