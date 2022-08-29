Ghana: 2 Die in Gory Crash ... 17 Others Sustain Injuries in Accident On Accra-Cape Coast Highway

29 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — Two persons lost their lives after a head-on collision involving two vehicles at Gomoa Buduatta junction, on the Cape Coast - Accra highway on Saturday around 4:30 pm.

At least 17 other passengers on board the two vehicles who got injured are currently on admission at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and the Awutu Breku Clinic for medical attention.

The accident involved a Benz Sprinter bus with registration number CR 577- 20, which was from Kasoa towards Cape Coast and a Toyota Hiace with the Registration number GW8690- 22 which was from Winneba to Kasoa.

Confirming the accident, the Central Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Miss Linda Afotey Annan, told the Ghanaian Times that information gathered showed that the driver of the Sprinter bus did an overtaking and in the process, veered off the road and collided head-on with the Toyota Hiace.

The impact of the crash, she said, resulted in both vehicles moving into a ditch at the offside of the road

She said, passengers on board both vehicles sustained various injuries.

Miss Annan explained that, the victims were rushed to the trauma care centre and Awutu Breku clinic for treatment.

Two of the victims, she said, died whiles receiving treatment on Saturday.

The bodies have been deposited at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital Mortuary at Winneba for preservation, autopsy and identification

The vehicles have been towed from the accident scene and are currently at the Dominase Police Station

