Ghana: GIS Calls for Implementation of Strategic Initiatives to Enhance Regular Migration

29 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Kwame AsuahTakyi, has stressed that his outfit will continue to implement strategic and joint initiatives with partners to enhance regular migration.

He was speaking in Accra last week when a delegation from the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) called on him.

The delegation, led by outgoing Chief of Mission, Abibatou Wane Fall, also included Daniel Tagoe, a National Project Officer of IOM, as well as NnamdiIwuora, Senior Programmes Manager of IOM.

It was also attended by some officers from the GIS including the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations, Isaac Luortey; ACI SomuahAmponsah, the Head of the Intelligence Section; the Chief Staff Officer, ACI Lawrence AgyeiAgyapong, and the Head of Policy Planning, Evaluation and Monitoring Department (PPMED), ACI Thomas Ewuntomah.

MrTakyi commended the IOM for continuing to assist the service's activities.

He presented to her a copy of the GIS quarterly magazine, which includes collaborative activities of the two organisations and further expressed hope that the GIS would continue to receive the same support from the incoming Chief of Mission in Ghana.

On her part, Ms Fall notified the Comptroller General about the completion of her official duties and term in Ghana and impending redeployment to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

She commended the GIS for their commitment and support for her during her time in Ghana.

