Ghana: Serene Insurance Adjudged Fastest Growing Insurance Company

Serene Insurance, a member of the First Sky Group, has been adjudged the fastest growing insurance company in the country at the 5th edition of the Ghana Insurance Awards held in Accra.

Serene Insurance established in 2018 is well capitalised with about GH¢ 57 million and was the first insurance company in Ghana to officially announce full capitalisation in January 2021, far above the limit set for new capital requirements by the regulator, National Insurance Commission for insurance firms.

The recognition was based on Serene Insurance's aggressive outreach, unrivalled customer service, strong financial base, being one of the well-capitalised players in the industry and inclusive product penetration into the insurance market among other innovations.

Serene Insurance has demonstrated strong growth in key financial metrics across its various business segments as it recorded about GH¢ 43.3m in gross written premiums for the 2021 financial year representing 50 per cent increase as against GH¢ 21.7m in 2020.

Commenting on the awards, Mr Michael Agbleke, General Manager, Technical, said: "We are very excited that Serene Insurance has yet again been recognised by the most sought-after and credible industry award schemes in the insurance sector. This is a firm indication of our strong unparralled track record of making timely payments on claims, excellent customer service and innovative product and service roll out in a relatively short period of four years of existence as a player in the sector'.

"We still remain focused on being the preferred insurance partner and institution of choice for our staff, shareholders and customers," MrAgbleke noted in appreciation to all stakeholders.

Mrs Eugenia Agyire-Tettey, Head of Marketing at Serene Insurance said"as a demonstration of our commitment to safeguard customer interest, we have partnered strong and trusted local and international reinsurance companies such as Ghana Re, Mainstream Re, Waica and African Reinsurance among others to support our operations while offering another layer of protection for policyholders."

Mr Richard Abbey, Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications, organisers of the Ghana Insurance Awards, noted his outfit was in partnership with industry players to promote higher standards and recognise excellence.

The guest of honour, Dr Bernard OkoeBoye, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) commended nominees and winners for pushing the boundaries of excellence and quality services.

The Ghana Insurance Awards is a trademark owned by Xodus Communications Limited,organisers of Forty under 40 Ghana, Forty under 40 Africa, Ghana Oil and Gas Awards, Ghana Manufacturing Awards and Ghana Auto Awards.