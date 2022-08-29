Ghana: Lands Commission Staff Undertake Clean-Up Exercise of Offices in Accra

The management and staff of the Lands Commission last Friday undertook a clean-up exercise at the head office in Accra for improved sanitation.

They desilted gutters, swept compound spaces and cleaned all open spaces around the head office.

Jones Ofori-Boadu, Deputy Executive Secretary in charge of Corporate Services, Lands Commission, told the media the exercise was in compliance with the "Operation Clean Your Frontage" campaign rolled out by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, earlier this year.

He explained that the campaign seeks to make it obligatory for all individuals and corporate entities to be responsible for the cleaning and greening of their immediate surroundings.

In this regard, he said the Lands Commission was concerned about ensuring that its office compounds were clean and free from filth.

"This exercise is on-going around the Head Office compounds at Cantonments to ensure that their frontages were clean and free from filth.

That is what the 'Operation clean your frontage' campaign is about and we are happy to participate in it," he stated.

Mr Ofori-Boadu called on all Ghanaians to actively comply with the dictates of the campaign to help improve sanitation in the various communities and transform them into clean and healthy environments.

Additionally, he said residents of Accra who comply with the campaign would keep themselves free from possible arrest and prosecution as enshrined in the new Sanitation Bye-Laws.

The Director of Land Registration Division, Lands Commission, Yaa Agyeman Boadi, reiterated the essence of cleanliness in the environment and encouraged all staff to replicate same in their respective homes.

She emphasised that the clean-up exercise would be a monthly activity to ensure the compound was always clean, adding, "the exercise is also a form of keeping fit and living healthy".

She thanked the staff for the turn-out and encouraged them to keep their immediate environs clean at all times.