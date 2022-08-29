Ghana: Late Mion-Lana Was a Man of Peace, God-Fearing - Alhaji Mahama

The Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has described the late Paramount Chief of Mion Traditional Area, Mion-Lana Alhaji Abdulai Mahamudu as a man of peace, sociable, humble and God-fearing.

He said he was not only a God-fearing person but was also kind and a unifier. He stated that, the chief was a pillar in the Dagbon Kingdom.

The MP made these remarks in an interview with the media at the installation of a regent here in Sambu yesterday.

Alhaji Mahama was honoured with the chieftaincy role to serve as Mion Zango Naa under his jurisdiction

"His passing is still an incident I am still struggling to come to terms with,"he said.

The MP said the reality that stares in their faces helplessly and words may never be able to capture their unsettled state and sadness.

He stated that the Mion- Lana was not only his traditional leader but a friend and a brother.

"He was a brother in whom I found a brotherly love," he stated.

He added that they shared a relationship passed onto them by their fathers.

He said the late Mion-Lana gave him all the needed support that one could give to a subordinate and a brother.