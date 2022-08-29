Ghana: Hackman Owusu-Agyemang Loses Wife

Mrs Comfort Owusu-Agyemang, wife of a founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, is dead. She is reported to have passed away on Thursday, August 25. The cause of her death is however yet to be known.

She left behind five children. According to reports, Comfort and Hackman has been married for 54 years.

Announcing the sad news in a statement, the Owusu-Agyemang Family said it was sad to announce the passing of their dear wife.

"With heavy hearts family and friends mourn our beloved mother, auntie, grandmother and sister whose sad demise occurred on the 25th of August, 2022," it added.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the late Mrs Owusu-Agyemang was the Managing Director of Maagrace Garment Industries Limited, an apparel manufacturing company based in Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

It specialised in the production of fleece, sweats, uniforms, nightwear and shirts to the United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK) and Europe.

Already, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other stalwarts of the party have visited the bereaved family to commiserate with them.

In a post on Facebook, the Vice President said "I visited Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s Council of Elders, to commiserate with him on the passing of his beloved wife, Madam Comfort Owusu-Agyemang.

"Samira Bawumia and I wish the entire family the strength of the Lord Almighty in this difficult period. We are consoled with the fact that Mama is with her Maker and shall be accorded a peaceful rest," the Vice President added.