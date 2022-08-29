Ghana: GFA Holds Congress Tomorrow

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold its 28th Ordinary Session of Congress tomorrow at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

A release signed by the GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, indicated that the congress would start at 9.am.

The GFA statutes provide that:"Congress shall meet in an Ordinary Session once every football season, usually before the commencement of the said season."

The convocation is expected to contain the agenda, the activity report, financial statements and the auditor's report among many other relevant issues.

Expected to attract a large turn-out, tomorrow's session would be attended by club administrators, coaches, old footballers and football's bankrollers among others.