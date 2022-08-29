Ghana: GHALCA G6 Finals, Third-Place Match Today

The grand finale of the 2022 GHALCA G6 tournament between Bechem United and Accra Great Olympics will explode off today at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The venue would also host the third-place game between Medeama SC and Berekum Chelsea ahead of the mouthwatering final which is expected to be keenly contested.

The two games were listed for yesterday but postponed in solidarity with the crucial Championship of African Nations (CHAN) final round first leg qualifier between the Black Galaxies of Ghana and the CHAN Eagles of Nigeria.

With the Galaxies' game out of the way, the two traditional teams in Ghanaian football, Olympics and Bechem United would go at each other for the enviable G6 trophy.

The Bechem boys put up a spirited performance to defeat Medeama 3-2 in their semi final encounter, while Olympics were favoured by the lottery of the spot kicks as they won 8-7 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Olympics would fancy their chances especially playing at home soil with their fans expected to troop to the venue to cheer them to victory.

Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, would be raring to go to lead Olympics to victory as they look forward to lifting the ultimate trophy to crown their resurgence in recent times.

However, Bechem United had been excellent in the tournament so far, and would also be geared up to go for the top prize.

The third-place game is slated for 1pm, while the final is scheduled for 4pm.