Ghana: Cocoa Research Co-Operative Credit Union Inaugurates New Offices in Koforidua

Koforidua — The Cocoa Research Co-operative Credit Union (CRCCU) with its headquarters in New Tafo in the Eastern Region has inaugurated a new office in Koforidua to expand its customer base.

The office would provide financial services and products to its customers in the area and other surrounding towns.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Board Chairman of the CRCCU, Dr George AkumfiAmeyaw, stated that the main purpose of establishing the new office was to give people the opportunity to access financial services.

He said the credit union which has been in existence for 50 years have been headquartered in Tafo and have provided financial services to staff of the Cocoa Research Institute (CRIG) among others.

"It was high time we open an office here in the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua so that we give opportunity to the natives here, especially traders, market women, businessmen and government workers to be part of this union and also receive benefits," he stated.

DrAmeyaw said the benefits were enormous and encouraged the public to join the union especially in the era where there were financial difficulties.

He said per technological advancements, customers of the credit union have been provided with short code,*771*119# which they would dial to access financial services at the comfort of their home.

He said the union was credible being in existence for 50 years, adding that their operations were transparent and advised customers to also be committed to obey the rules and policies of the union when they join.

DrAmeyaw advised customers to beware of fraudsters and be careful not to deal with persons who may approach them and pretend to be workers of the union, adding that customers should check for credibility.

He said customers using the short code provided would help to prevent such fraudsters from getting their customers as victims.

"We also want customers who are committed, ready to save and at certain times takes loans which they will be committed to pay back to sustain the credit union."

For his part, the Deputy Executive Director of Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) in charge of Cocoa and Kola congratulated the CRCCU for opening a branch in Koforidua, adding up to the two in Tafo and Bunso in the region.

He charged the union not to be complacent, but to continue to work hard and open up more branches to benefit more people across the country.

He also advised them to keep in mind and work within core values of credibility, resourcefulness, creativity, and show of customer care.

That, he said would encourage more people to join the union.