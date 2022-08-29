Ghana: GIPC's Ghana Club 100 Awards Returns After 2-Year Break

After a two-year break owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is gearing up to host the 19th edition of its esteemed Ghana Club 100 awards in October in Accra.

The Ghana Club 100 is an annual compilation of 100 outstanding companies in Ghana's business landscape, with the goal of honouring and rewarding businesses who are making remarkable accomplishments in their respective business fields.

This year's event is on the theme "Ghana's Private Sector, a catalyst for post-pandemic economic transformation".

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of the GIPC,Yofi Grant, pointed that the theme was relevant in more ways than one, as most firms utilised the crisis as a stimulus to accelerate change in almost every element of their work.

"As such, these businesses sought out new partnerships and alliances to boost their technology investment and implementation. Others also pursued new opportunities to strengthen their supply networks and grow markets and it is only fair that we acknowledge their perseverance," he said.

He said "The resilience of these companies in times of crises underscores the argument that the private sector is, in fact, the engine of our economic development."

"As a result, a robust recovery from the pandemic and return to normal of the economy would necessitate policies that foster a vibrant private sector while also allowing enterprises to build up and create jobs on a big scale. For us at the GIPC, we will continue to build channels for investments and partnerships that will provide value to the economy as a whole," he said.

Ranking Partners for this year's GC100, is KPMG who will select and rank the nominated companies from across all sectors of the economy.

The Senior Manager, Advisory from KPMG, Reindolf Annor, expressed the audit firm's excitement to partner the GIPC to recognise businesses that are striving to make an impact in the Ghanaian economy.

He said, "We are on board to collate, analyze and rank eligible companies based on fair principles and criteria".