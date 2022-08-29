Liberia: WASH Commission Clears Bravo Mineral Water Company to Resume Production

Monrovia — The National Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Commission has ordered Bravo Water Company to reopen its doors to its customers and resume production.

Bravo Water Company has been undergoing a massive renovation work at its factory in White Plains in line with its standard operating procedures (SOP).

In line with best hygiene and sanitation practices, the WASH Commission recently asked the company to stop operation in order to clean all of the wastes and complete its renovation work.

The WASH Commission noted that its latest assessment showed that the company has lived up to its commitment and the renovation work has gone to an appreciable level; clarifying that the Commission had no qualms with the company's water quality.

"The Commission ordered the factory reopened and here with states that, the issue with Bravo was not with water quality at all, in fact they have one of the best quality assurance systems in place," said Peter Wisdom Fayiah, Sr., Director for Compliance and Regulations at the Commission.

The company has emerged as one of the best and trusted water company in Liberia, boasting of their current water quality report from the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

The company does its daily water quality analysis and also sends the water samples abroad for reference laboratory analysis.

"As a result of all these systems in place, the Commission wants to reaffirm and reassure the public and her customers that yes bravo water quality is outstanding as evidence by the three different layers of water quality analysis at the factory."

Meanwhile, the management of Bravo has welcomed the WASH Commission's decision and said it has learned a valuable lessons by putting in place best management practices to live up to its business values and standards.

In a statement, the owner and Chief Executive Officer of Bravo, Giorgio Steven Haddad said: "As a management team at Bravo, the lesson learned is that, we will not only look up to a single contractor for the clearing of our recyclable waste as was the case. The Contractor actually had a breakdown which resulted into a delayed in the cleaning process. As we speak, we have hired additional contractor for effective removal of waste in the factory yard."

Haddad continued: "As for other works in the yard, it was due to the rainy season that we decided to wait before completing the work that was started in the factory yard. We have done some and the real work will be done during the dry season. The public knows the brand name BRAVO when it comes to quality. Yes you can count on BRAVO. To our dear customers, our water quality is outstanding and we will never compromise our business values and standards."