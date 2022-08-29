Liberia: Mayor of Monrovia Pleads for Increment in the Budget of the Liberia National Police

Monrovia — Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee has recommended to President George Weah an increment in the budget of the Liberia National Police to enable them effectively carry out their duties and operations.

Koijee feels raising the salaries for police officers and providing them with the needed logistics is a step in the right direction and would be a source of motivation for the work they continue to do in maintaining peace and stability in the country.

The mayor was particularly touched by the distribution of food to members of the Student Unification Party (SUP) who were protesting against the Weah-led government and calling on the President to "Fix the country".

The protest ended peacefully as protesters were fed by officers of the Liberia National Police. And Koijee, during his remarks at CEIO, lauded the police for the professionalism exhibited, adding it signaled that the country has moved from its ugly past where protesters were tear-gassed, shot at, or hurt and imprisoned by the Police.

"President George Weah has again proven that he remains one of the country's most peaceful individuals who continues to steer the affairs of the country in a very impressive way," Koijee told a crowd of jubilant supporters.

"That's why I used the occasion to plead with His Excellency to increase budgetary allotment for the Liberian National Police (LNP) as they move towards more democratic efforts."

Koijee described as a "true nationalism" protesters' willingness to accept meals from the police, but however, called on the opposition leaders to stop their misleading and manipulative efforts to get youths to destabilize the current peace and plunge the nation into chaos.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For the August 24 protesters, we understand your disagreement and respect your different calls for shifts in our governance structure as well as your magnanimity to accept meals from the Police; such co-existence is rare and commendable," he said.

"Let us all be aware that disinformation has got no space in our democracy and could be termed as human rights violation and as such we used the occasion. Let it be clear, that no one can lie their way to power and that being opposition should not get anyone to hate or destroy those in leadership. For the only way to win Liberians' minds and soul is to engage them, sell your vision and make an impact in their lives," he added.

Koijee also called on Liberia's traditional allies, the United States of America, to support the LNP in capacity building and help them move more into democratic policing. "Capacity building would be so paramount for the police, especially heading to the 2023 presidential and legislative elections. This is another effort in maintaining the peace and stability in Liberia," he said.