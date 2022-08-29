Liberia: Internal Affairs Minister Sirleaf Rallies Liberians in America and Meets High-Level UN Peace-Building Officials

New Jersey — The Minister of Internal Affairs, Varney Sirleaf, is encouraging Liberians in America to form a stronger partnership with Government back home for sustainable peace, reconciliation, and development in Liberia.

He reechoed the message of President George Manneh Weah by calling on Liberians abroad to return home and invest in Liberia.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Minister Sirleaf rallied Liberians saying that it was about time to join hands with the Government to promote unity at all levels because unity brings peace, prosperity, love, and happiness.

The Internal Affairs Minister spoke to a group of Liberians based in the Americans on Friday, August 25, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey, USA during an interaction session under the auspices of the Federation of Liberian Mandingo in the United States of America-FELMUSA.

The release said Over 350 Liberians from all 50 States are attending the gathering.

Minister Sirleaf used the gathering to explain key ongoing efforts by the Weah-led Administration, including peacebuilding, the Local Government Act (LGA)of 2018, the recently passed Revenue Sharing Law as well as the entire decentralization program. He presented copies of LGA to participants for them to read and have a deeper understanding.

"I decided to come to the US to sit with you all for us to interact, so I can explain to you the efforts we are making back home, and solicit your support. If you don't know or if you get half true, then other people may lie to you" Minister Sirleaf stressed.

Concerning the pending 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections, Honorable Sirleaf called on diaspora Liberians to support the peace process and verify the information to avoid panic and confusion.

"You and I may have different political sides, but we are one because of Liberia, therefore let's remain peaceful in what we say and do, what we write on social media and to each other. That is why I am here to talk with you and to also respond to some of your concerns" Minister Sirleaf told the gathering.

He said in recent times President Weah visited all 15 counties with a message of peace and harmony. The President's visit presented an opportunity for direct face-to-face conversation between the people and the President. He added that the County Tour has provided additional information to the President on the needs of the people which are currently addressed in short-term, medium, and long-term strategies.

Honorable Sirleaf is visiting the United States to hold town hall meetings and other engagements with Liberians aimed at rallying support for peace and development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He is accompanied by Assistant Minister for Urban Affairs Honorable Abubakar Bah.

The Minister's Technical Focal Person Amb D. Emmanuel Wheinyue who is traveling with the Minister says several engagements have been planned in different states including New York, Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida amongst others.

Mr. Wheinyue said that in addition to reaching to Liberian community in various states, the Minister will is expected to hold discussions with top United Nations Peacebuilding Commission officials and the Peacebuilding Support Office at the UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday and Thursday, August 30, and September 1, 2022, respectively, to present Liberia's case for peacebuilding efforts especially a plan towards the 2023 elections.

The release concluded that several diplomatic missions at the UN have also extended invitations to the Internal Affairs Minister for interactions on how they can contribute to peace and development in Liberia.