Liberia: Conex Employees Get Access to My Watchman

Monrovia — Emergencies can occur anywhere, anytime, and to anyone. Employees may have to deal with an emergency when it's least expected, either at home or while at work. Having a proper emergency response plan or service app is essential in ensuring that workers have a tranquil mind to be more productive at their jobs. With this in mind, Conex Group is one of the many companies providing access to critical emergency response services to their employees through shared value partnerships with My Watchman™.

Over the years, Liberia has seen a major increase in crime across the country. Compared to neighboring countries like Sierra Leone which has a crime index of 64.7%, Liberia has a crime index of 81.4% (Source: https://www.numbeo.com). In addition, an already struggling health sector was hit by two major epidemics -- the Ebola Virus of 2014 and the Corona Virus of 2019 -- that reduced the health workforce by 8.1% and severely damaged health infrastructures.

To make matters worse, according to the latest WHO data published in 2020, Fire Deaths in Liberia reached 153 or 0.45% of total deaths. The age-adjusted Death Rate is 3.65 per 100,000 population, which ranks Liberia #35 in the world. For example, the fire incident on September 18, 2019 resulted in the death of 28 students in a suburb of Monrovia. According to a study conducted in 2016, 95% of Africa has no comprehensive emergency response services (e.g. 911 system).

People living in vulnerable communities in low to middle-income countries are excluded from critical emergency and social response services (security, medical, gender-based violence, fire). The lack of access to emergency response services in these developing countries may be driven by the absence of a streamlined/integrated emergency response model, poor road/traffic networks, and lack of knowledge of services.

These are some of the many reasons why Conex sees it as a necessity for its employees to have a value-added service to their benefits, guaranteeing that they and their families have access to a service that will ensure their safety while they are at home or at work. According to Mr. T. Nelson Williams, Chief Administrative Officer of Conex Group, employees are the company's most valuable assets and, having them on board on the My Watchman™ platform was a no-brainer. For him, the safety and well-being of their employees and their families are paramount. With the Conex - My Watchman™ Partnership, every employee and their families will have access to the My Watchman™ app and services.

My Watchman's Solution

My Watchman™ is a full-scale social impact service that provides reliable and affordable emergency response services to people of all socioeconomic backgrounds via a 24/7 emergency response network and a command center. Over its first year of operation, My Watchman™ responded to thirty (30) live SOS (fire-16, medical-6, security-4, SGBV-4) with an average response time of 10 minutes or less.

My Watchman™ CEO, Mr. Oliver Wleh Klark Jr, believes that access to critical emergency response services should not be a privilege. Everyone WORKER and FAMILY should be able to afford these services regardless of their SOCIAL or ECONOMIC status.

Klark says that as part of the company's plan to ensure a safer society, they are willing to offer emergency response services to everyone especially institutions with a significant number of employees putting safety is in the palms of their hands with the My Watchman™ Mobile App.

My Watchman™ currently offers five (5) services, namely: 24/7 Security Emergency Response Service, 24/7 Medical Emergency Response Service, 24/7 Fire Emergency Response Service, 24/7 Sexual / Gender-Based Violence Hotline (SGBV) & Emergency Response, and Health & Safety Check-in (for staff especially.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

All subscribers of My Watchman, regardless of their plan, have access to all the services offered anywhere and anytime.

Conex Group is a 100% Liberian-owned investment holding company that was originally established in 2005 as Conex Group J.V., one of the leading players in the importation, distribution, and marketing of petroleum products in Liberia through Conex Petroleum Services, Inc. and Conex Oil, Inc. Being a Liberian-owned company, and socially conscious, Conex strongly believes that giving its employees access to critical emergency response services (My Watchman™️ ) is one of the many ways it can ensure the safety and well-being of their employees and their families.