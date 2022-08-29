Nigeria: Federal Govt Warns of Imminent Attacks Against Nigerians in South Africa

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians to guide against what may be another round of xenophobic attacks against them and other foreigners in South Africa.

The warning follows a threat issued by a group in the former apathaid enclave.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa and made available to journalists on Monday by the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in Abuja.

The High Commission gave the advice in a letter titled, "Advisory To Nigerians In South Africa", written by the Consular Section of the Nigeria High Commission and dated August 24, 2022.

The warning was coming on the heels of the recent utterances of the proponents of a group, the Operation Dudula, and their threats to attack foreign nationals resident in South Africa.

The group had, in recent video clips informed of the plan to march against foreign nationals in South Africa, starting from next Thursday, 2 September, 2022.

As reported, members of the group are particularly targeting foreign business owners, shops and undocumented foreign nationals.

The High Commission advised Nigerians to be security-conscious, vigilant and exercise caution in their daily activities due to the threats of attack.

"This is to advise Nigerians living in South Africa to be vigilant and exercise caution in their activities due to the recent utterances of the proponents of the Operation Dudula and their threats to attack foreign nationals in this country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The group, through public notice and video clips circulated on the social media has informed of plans to march against foreign migrants in South Africa, starting from the 2nd of September, 2022, and specifically on foreign business owners, shops and undocumented foreign nationals.

"Nigerian residents in South Africa are hereby advised to exercise caution and be watchful in carrying out their day to day activities," the Nigerian High Commission counseled in the advisory letter.

South Africa, has in recent times, been notorious for xenophobic attacks against several foreign nationals, particular Nigerians, living and working in the country.

In 2019 foreigners, particularly Nigerians were targets of attacks and their property looted. This development almost led to a diplomatic row between Nigeria and South Africa and elicited reprisal attacks and looting of South African businesses in Lagos and Abuja.