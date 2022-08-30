Nigeria: Amaka Evicted From BBNaija 'Level Up' Season

29 August 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Amaka has been evicted from the BBNaija 'Level Up' season.

This is coming after Biggie introduced a twist to the eviction process on Monday night, thereby announcing that at least a housemate will be evicted from the 'Level up' season on Monday night.

All housemates were told to nominate two housemates each for immediate eviction.

Speaking to housemates during their nomination session, Biggie said tonight's eviction will be an immediate one.

Biggie told the housemates; "This week's nomination is a special one which will have two housemates evicted immediately tonight from the house."

After Amaka's eviction, Biggie announced that all the other housemates are up for eviction except the HoH, Dotun.

Below is how the housemates nominated themselves for eviction:

Chomzy - Amaka and Doyin

Chizzy - Eloswag and Bella

Giddyfia -Chizzy and Amaka

Rachel - Hermes and Deji

Adekunle - Doyin and Amaka

Hermes - Doyin and Chichi

Sheggz - Chizzy and Diana

Bella - Adekunle and Chizzy

Diana - Chichi and Deji

Chichi - Adekunle and Allysonn

Bryan - Amaka and Eloswag

Doyin - Rachel and Adekunle

Deji - Hermes and Doyin

Eloswag - Doyin and Amaka

Groovy - Adekunle and Doyin

Phyna - Adekunle and Hermes

Daniella - Hermes and Chichi

Amaka - Chomzy and Giddyfia

Allyson - Rachel and Chizzy.

Amaka's name was the most recurrent.

