South Africa: Ramaphosa Faces Grilling at Parliament - South African News Briefs - August 30, 2022

Cape Town —

What Will President Cyril Ramaphosa Say About Illegal Migration and Gender-Based Violence?

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the National Assembly later today. Among the issues to be discussed is South Africa's response to illegal migration and actions at local government and community level to combat the prevalence of rape and other forms of gender-based violence. Members of Parliament have also submitted questions on the investigation by law enforcement agencies into allegations around Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm, as well as whether the role South African National Defence Force plays in combating crime.

Things Lost In Parliament Fire Will Cost R2 Billion and Three Years to Fix

The fire at the parliamentary precinct destroyed the National Assembly building on January 2 this year. Parliament will now debate how the funds will be raised to carry out the restoration, Eye Witness News reports. Parliament is in talks with the City of Cape Town to lease the City Hall for its big events. Prosecutors charged Zandile Mafe, the man accused of starting the fire, with terrorism.

Minerals and Energy Dept Offers Helping Hand to Small-Scale Miners

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has urged those interested in small-scale artisanal mining to reach out to them for information and assistance with funding. This follows deadly protests on the West Rand in Gauteng, sparked by the gang rape of eight women on a music video set - an attack which was blamed on illegal miners in the area of Krugersdorp. Some viewed the violence as xenophobic, but locals said they were fighting for inclusion in the local artisanal mining economy, Eye Witness News reports.